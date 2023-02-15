Fort Yuma Rotary Club hosts Mardi Gras on Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma is getting ready for its 2023 Mardi Gras taking place downtown on Friday.

The Fort Yuma Rotary Club will host the festivities on Main Street.

You will find food and beverages vendors, live music, and lots of fun for the entire family.

"We are always looking for new ideas for fundraisers. So this was an opportunity to raise funds for our rotary club. All the funds raised from this event will go to help community projects," said Ashlie Pendelton from the Fort Yuma Rotary Club.

"We have 29 vendors expected to be downtown, and the cool part is that we have an international award-winning band coming down from San Diego. So it's going to be a very cool party band," said Kayla Irr-Mendez from the Yuma Investment Group Marketing Coordinator.

The Mardi Gras event in Yuma will be on Friday, February 17 on Main Street from Second Avenue through Giss Parkway from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.