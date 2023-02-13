Sharp decline for Yuma migrant apprehensions in January

Local agents made just over 10,000 apprehensions, a 66% decrease from December

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Migrant apprehensions in Yuma, and across the entire border dropped sharply in January.

According to new numbers from Customs and Border Protection.

In January, just over 10,000 migrants were apprehended in Yuma.

A 66% decrease from December, when over 30,000 migrants crossed locally.

The decrease follows the Biden Administration expanding Title 42 to include migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Haiti.

The El Centro sector also had a 50% decrease in crossings compared to December.

As 4,500 migrants were apprehended last month.