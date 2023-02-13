Local businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Love is in the air and the month of planning for local businesses across Imperial County is about to come to fruition.

Valentine's Day is one of the most anticipated holidays according to Floreria Karina and Beauty by K and M in Calexico.

Floreria Karina mainly focuses on artificial flowers but this year decided to change the dynamics by adding natural roses due to many requests.

Beauty by K and M say they start seeing valentine's gifts run out a week before the day of love.

“We start working a month or two months before...we start preparing the artificial flowers and they look real," said Maria De Jesus Flores Preciado, owner of Floreria Karina.

Beauty by K and M said the item that sells the most are teddy bears.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.