Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo kicks off!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 78th annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo kicks off Friday at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

It has been a Yuma tradition since 1946.

The rodeo is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeo, with contestants from several states competing.

Gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 10, and Saturday, February 11, and at noon on Sunday, February 12.

Tickets are available online at yumarodeo.com.

Samantha Byrd will be live at the rodeo at 5 and 6 showing you what's going on out there!

