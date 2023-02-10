Skip to Content
Man robbed and broke into preschool

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man broke into a preschool and stole several items from inside, the suspect was arrested on Friday.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a business burglary at Cornerstone Preschool on Wednesday, February 8 around 6:30 a.m.

YPD said a man broke a window, entered the preschool and stole several items from inside, and escaped.

There were no reported injuries said YPD.

According to YPD, a Yuma County Sheriff's Deputy looked at the YPD Facebook page and recognized the suspect from previous contacts.

On Friday, February 10, YPD Property Crimes Detectives found the suspect and arrested him, said YPD.

They identified the suspect as 38-year-old Isaid Lizarraga-Montiel.

If you have information about this case, call YPD at (928) 783-4421.

