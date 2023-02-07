Skip to Content
News
By
today at 3:00 PM
Published 3:42 PM

Gradual warming trend for the remainder of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will warm towards slightly above-normal levels for the
remainder of the week as high pressure builds into the region.

Sunny and dry weather will prevail the entire week with stronger winds rejoining our forecast Thursday-Saturday.

Patchy blowing dust will be possible between noon and 1 p.m. on Thursday for Yuma county areas, so make sure to take extra precautions if you are going to be behind the wheel.

With the warmer temperatures this week, it's important to still take precautions by drinking plenty of water and wear sunscreen if you are planning to spend time outdoors.

High pressure will exit the region early next week, replaced by an incoming storm system.

While precipitation chances will be quite low, temperatures is expected to drop below-normal toward the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content