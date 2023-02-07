Gradual warming trend for the remainder of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will warm towards slightly above-normal levels for the

remainder of the week as high pressure builds into the region.

Sunny and dry weather will prevail the entire week with stronger winds rejoining our forecast Thursday-Saturday.

Patchy blowing dust will be possible between noon and 1 p.m. on Thursday for Yuma county areas, so make sure to take extra precautions if you are going to be behind the wheel.

With the warmer temperatures this week, it's important to still take precautions by drinking plenty of water and wear sunscreen if you are planning to spend time outdoors.

High pressure will exit the region early next week, replaced by an incoming storm system.

While precipitation chances will be quite low, temperatures is expected to drop below-normal toward the end of the weekend and into early next week.