Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:38 PM

Calipatria Councilmember attending State of the Union

KYMA

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Raul Ruiz announced Calipatria City Councilmember Michael Luellen as his guest for this year's State of the Union address.

At just 18 years old, Luellen is the youngest Calipatria City Councilmember ever and one of the youngest serving elected officials in California.

Ruiz and Luellen say they're both ready to hear President Joe Biden's speech.

Some of the topics they're hoping the president touches on includes battery manufacturing and the need for comprehensive immigration reform.

“We are forming a strong partnership in order to get things done for the people," said Congressman Raul Ruiz.

“I believe that connections and networking are extremely important, especially in public office and being a public servant," said Calipatria City Councilmember Michael Luellen.

Both want more resources and grants going to Imperial County.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content