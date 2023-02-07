Calipatria Councilmember attending State of the Union

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Raul Ruiz announced Calipatria City Councilmember Michael Luellen as his guest for this year's State of the Union address.

At just 18 years old, Luellen is the youngest Calipatria City Councilmember ever and one of the youngest serving elected officials in California.

Ruiz and Luellen say they're both ready to hear President Joe Biden's speech.

Some of the topics they're hoping the president touches on includes battery manufacturing and the need for comprehensive immigration reform.

“We are forming a strong partnership in order to get things done for the people," said Congressman Raul Ruiz.

“I believe that connections and networking are extremely important, especially in public office and being a public servant," said Calipatria City Councilmember Michael Luellen.

Both want more resources and grants going to Imperial County.