Local World War II veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

Al Latham says keeping busy and drinking Early Times Kentucky Bourbon has helped him to reach the century mark

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - At 100 years old, Al Latham is still the life of the party.

As family and friends from near and far, all came to celebrate Al on his big day.

"So many of these people represent a story, a part of my life,” Latham said.

Al says he loves dancing and music, attending every Friday night dance at the Friendly Acres RV Resort.

Born in 1923, Al served in both World War II and the Korean War.

He has seen a lot in his life but said the advancement of civil rights was the most important change in the world over the last century.

“I saw racism at its worst, which really bothered me a lot. I could never understand that,” Latham said.

And by his side for 53 of his 100 years has been Al’s wife Willy.

Who said being with Al has been quite a ride.

Al's bottle of Early Times Kentucky Bourbon

“Al has the best attitude, I think that is what has allowed him to live to 100.”

Also by Al’s side since 1974 has been a bottle of Early Times Kentucky Bourbon.

As he said, he drinks one to two bourbon and water a day.

“I call it the elixir of my life,” Latham said.

Besides drinking bourbon, Al said the secret to living to 100 is the two philosophies he lives his life by.

“I love and accept people the way they are, not the way I wish they were. I refuse to let anything bother me that I don’t have control over," Latham said.

From all of us at KYMA, Happy Birthday Al.