Yuma County Board of Supervisors address border issues

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - At Monday's Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors discussed several issues going on along our southern border.

Supervisor Jonathan Lines said January border numbers were lower than December, bringing in an average of 400 migrants per day.

They also touched on contagious disease issues and activities occurring at the United States-Mexico border that involve or affect County Health and Emergency Management.

On December 14, 2022, Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes, declared a countywide emergency to bring attention and preparedness for the migrant situation as it escalates due to the termination of Title 42.

The board said Yuma County, as well as the City of Yuma and the City of San Luis, are all still maintaining their emergency proclamations.

The Biden Administration previously tried lifting Title 42 via such a CDC order, which led to the lawsuit from Republican states but will now be ending the policy by letting the public health emergency declaration expire on May 11.