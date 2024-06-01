Skip to Content
Breaking News

Chad Daybell sentenced to death following guilty verdict

By , ,
today at 3:01 PM
Published 3:16 PM

BOISE, Idaho (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Chad Daybell has been sentenced to death for the murders of his first wife and his second wife's two youngest children in Idaho.

Daybell, wearing a blue shirt and blue tie, did not make a statement in the courtroom.

Two days ago, jurors found him guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy charges in the deaths of his first wife, Tammy Daybell, and seven-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Tyan.

The children's remains were found in 2020 on his property in Idaho. Tammy Daybell died in 2019, weeks before Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow married. Tammy Daybell's remains were exhumed and an autopsy determined she was killed by asphyxiation.

Vallow was convicted last year and received multiple life sentences.

The Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation issued a statement, thanking law enforcement for their hard work and said, "We can all start to heal from the terrible losses we have suffered."

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content