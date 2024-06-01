Chad Daybell sentenced to death following guilty verdict

BOISE, Idaho (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Chad Daybell has been sentenced to death for the murders of his first wife and his second wife's two youngest children in Idaho.

Daybell, wearing a blue shirt and blue tie, did not make a statement in the courtroom.

Two days ago, jurors found him guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy charges in the deaths of his first wife, Tammy Daybell, and seven-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Tyan.

The children's remains were found in 2020 on his property in Idaho. Tammy Daybell died in 2019, weeks before Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow married. Tammy Daybell's remains were exhumed and an autopsy determined she was killed by asphyxiation.

Vallow was convicted last year and received multiple life sentences.

The Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation issued a statement, thanking law enforcement for their hard work and said, "We can all start to heal from the terrible losses we have suffered."