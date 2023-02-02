Senator Bennet calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok 

(NBC) - Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Co), who sits on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, urged the CEOs of Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their mobile app stores immediately in a letter on Thursday, citing widespread concerns that the Chinese government could access information on Americans using the app.

Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet wrote a letter to the CEO of Apple and Google urging them to take the app off their mobile app stores.

Senator Bennet said Americans using the app could have their data compromised, despite TikTok's reassurances the app doesn't store U.S. information in China.

Congress has floated measures seeking to ban or control TikTok with concerns on both sides of the aisle.

In his letter, Bennet noted TikTok is different from other social media platforms because its Chinese parent company Bytedance would be required under Chinese law to hand over any internal data to the Chinese government.

The short-form video app has been negotiating with the U.S. government about how it can continue to work in the country while tempering potential national security risks.