New Fire Chief in Somerton

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department has new leadership.

Javier Hernandez, who has worked at the department for over 20 years, serving as a captain and interim fire chief, now has the top spot.

Hernandez succeeds Paul DeAnda, who retired in June.

The new chief says he plans to tackle challenges the department is facing, like retaining seasoned firefighters and increasing pay.

He plans to work with the administration and City Council to see what he can do to create competitive salaries for other Yuma area departments.

Samantha Byrd will have an exclusive interview with the chief tonight at 6.