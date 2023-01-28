Kate’s Dance takes place at Yuma High School

First event in honor of Advokate Foundation

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Local high schools and dance studios performed here AT Snyder Auditorium at Yuma High School to pay tribute to late dancing star Kate Campa.

A foundation has been founded in her memory known as Advokate, a non-profit organization designed to provide comfort and support to families in the community dealing with pediatric cancer, Kate's mother, Lilly Campo spoke on the foundation's efforts.

"The main thing that we do in Advokate foundation is to help families in need. Families that are going through the same journey that Kate went through" said Campo.

Campa, who passed away in October 2020 from pediatric cancer was a prized dancer on the Yuma high school dance team.

Admission was $15 per entry, with all proceeds being directed to the Advokate Foundation.

Dances include modernized hip-hop to ballet to honor Campo.