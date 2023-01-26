YPD looks for witnesses of a crash on 32nd Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department is looking for witnesses after a crash where one of the drivers may have been drunk.

Yuma Police officers responded to the crash Thursday morning around 7:54 a.m. in the area of 32nd St. and Ave 3 1/2 E.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier driven by a 31-year-old man was driving eastbound in the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a gray 2017 Nissan Frontier driven by a 55-year-old man.

YPD said both drivers were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center with minor injuries and that alcohol appears to be a factor in this collision.

YPD is asking for drivers that traveled in the area at the time of the accident who saw the 2019 Nissan Frontier driving in the wrong lane or were possibly almost struck by this vehicle to call Civilian Investigator C. Williams at (928) 373-4752.

If you have any information about this case, please call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.