10 people were killed at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, and the assailant is still at large



CNN, KCAL, KCBS

By Keith Allen, Tina Burnside and Holly Yan, CNN

Authorities are scrambling to find whoever killed 10 people Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Officers responded to a dance studio around 10:22 p.m. Saturday (1:22 a.m. ET Sunday) and found people “pouring out of the location, screaming,” Capt. Andrew Meyer said.

The massacre Saturday night took place in the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, according to a CNN analysis.

Ten people were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s captain said.

“There were at least 10 other victims who were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical,” Meyer said.

The assailant fled the scene and remains at large Sunday morning, Meyer said.

“As far as motive goes, it’s too early in the investigation to know what the motive is,” Meyer said.

Monterey Park is about 7 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

About 65% of Monterey Park’s residents are of Asian descent, according to the US Census Bureau.

The shooting happened near Monterey Park’s Lunar New Year festival, which was scheduled to take place until 9 p.m. on Garvey Avenue between Garfield and Alhambra avenues.

Meyer said it was too early to know whether the massacre was a hate crime.

Past Lunar New Year events in the city have drawn crowds estimated at over 100,000 people from across Southern California, according to the city. It’s unclear how many people were still gathered in the area when shots were fired.

The local Lunar New Year festival that began Saturday and was scheduled to extend into Sunday has been canceled, Monterey Park Police Chief Scott Wiese said Sunday.

“Out of an abundance of caution and reverence for the victims, we are canceling the event that’s going to happen later today,” Wiese said.

Authorities are asking the public for any clues that may help with the investigation. Those with information can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Paul P. Murphy and Michelle Watson contributed to this report.