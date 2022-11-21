Four local band members die in crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County community is mourning the loss of four talented musicians who died in a tragic car crash.

Ricardo Madrid, Ruben Hernandez, Andres Sandoval, and Leo Neblina were members of the Selena Tribute Group "Los Chicos Del 512" and a tribute group for the Mexican rock band, "Mana."

The crash happened Friday, as the band was on its way to play in Kansas.

Some of the members were local educators and touched the lives of many students.

"I met Mr. Neblina at elementary school when I was in desert view and enjoyed him in mariachi Gadsden when I was on the fifth grade and I played with him for so many years so I knew him," says Ricardo Samano, a former student of Leo Neblina.

The Somerton community is currently planning on holding a benefit event in January to support the families of musicians.

If you would like to donate to help out the families, you can go to this link.