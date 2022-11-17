Skip to Content
today at 12:00 PM
Published 11:47 AM

The local Disabled American Veterans and Lowes hardware change Air Force veteran’s life

Abraham Retana

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma native and Air Force veteran, Kenny Prater, recently suffered a leg amputation, but the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Lowes changed his life.

Prater had his leg amputated in June and just two weeks ago our local Yuma Lowes hardware store was able to make his home fully handicap accessible.

With the brand new hardwood floors, wheelchair ramp, and bed, Prater wants to thank the DAV and Lowes for all their help.

He says it made his time serving in the Air Force, sacrificing for our country, much more worth it to know he has this support.

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

