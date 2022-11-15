River’s Edge Assisted Living celebrates anniversary

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local assisted living center is celebrating its third anniversary and wants you to be a part of it.

River's Edge is opening its doors to the public tomorrow.

There will be a festival with entertainment and the opportunity to interact with the residents.

"We will have booths, games and prizes, food entertainment. It's to help the community to get familiar with our facilities and the residents to get interact with the community," says River's Edge Assisted Living Activities Director Sabrina Muñoz.

The event is on November 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at 2050 S. Fourth Ave in Yuma.