Person shot on third street in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said one person was shot Monday morning on Third Street near Avenue A.

YPD said officers responded at 4:15 a.m. at the shooting in the "Shady Tree RV Park".

The victim was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries said YPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this case, please call (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME to stay anonymous.