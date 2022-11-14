Kofa High School presents Charlotte’s Web

Kofa High School will have its shows from November 17-18

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Kofa High School drama class will present the theater play "Charlotte's Web" giving them the opportunity to develop their acting skills and learn to work as a team.

"It is based on the classical book by Joseph Robinette. It's about Wilbur who is set up to be livestock and be sold but he makes friends with a spider named Charlotte and she helps save her life," says Kofa High School Drama Teacher Anjielyn Chang.

"It's super important for the students to have this play because is a way for them to have a creative outlet. A lot of these students are super creative and talented," Chang mentions.

"Students learn a lot of life lessons being part of a show like this. it's like time management, commitment and also get to learn how to be part of a huge project and work with bunch of people," Chang says.

"It's a little fun thing I can do at the end of the day and also is like everyone is very supportive and also if I needed help, I always can go with them," says Kofa High School student Scarlett Wilson.

The play will be from November 17-18 at the Kofa Auditorium in Yuma starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the auditorium right before each performance.