VIDEO: More asylum seeker buses arrive in NYC

(NBC) - Hundreds more asylum seekers arrive in New York City this morning, bussed in by the state of Texas in an ongoing political fight over immigration.

At least 200 additional asylum seekers are arriving in New York City on August 25.

Two buses carrying asylum seekers arrived at New York City's port authority bus terminal from Texas and two more are on the way.

The passengers were greeted by city agencies and social services groups offering them food, clothing and information on how to seek shelter.

In just the last two days. more than 400 asylum seekers have arrived as city leaders allege that many of them were forced to travel to New York against their wishes.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said he plans to send regular caravans to the city.

This after Mayor Eric Adams accused Abbott of flooding the city with migrants, a claim Abbott has denied.

"It worries us the way that Governor Abbott is politicizing the situation, he's weaponizing asylum seekers, it is shameful and it is our moral obligation to condemn the use of human beings for political purposes," Commissioner of the NYC Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs Manuel Castro.

"Governor Abbott is sending people to New York who don't want to come to New York, the bracelets and the bar codes are a way to intimidate people to stay on the bus. We've heard from asylum seekers that they believe they're being tracked because of these bracelets," says Castro.

"New York City has established a system of welcoming and inclusion, Texas has a system of intimidation and exclusion, they're doing this not to help, support, provide services and keep track of people, they're doing it to intimidate, to frighten, to scare, to demonize," New York City Comptroller Brad Lander.

New York City is a so-called sanctuary city.

And Mayor Adams has said the asylum seekers will be welcomed with quote, "open arms."