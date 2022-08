YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Late Friday afternoon, Red Cross responded to a housefire on Strand Ave.

The fire occurred in the morning hours where the Yuma Fire Department responded and put out the fire.

As a result of the fire, the five occupants lost their RV and 2 sheds.

Later in the day, after receiving the call, Red Cross sent two people to provide immediate assistance to the household.

More information to follow.