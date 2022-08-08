One firefighter injured after trailer fire extinguished on Fifth St, Vaughn Ave

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from Rural Metro Fire says a trailer was extinguished after one person was displaced and one firefighter was injured.

At about 6 a.m., fire crews arrived in the area of Fifth St. and Vaughn Ave. where they noticed a trailer with heavy smoke.

Firefighters also extinguished a nearby shed and mattress with extra hose lines.

One firefighter who was injured was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Rural Metro says the cause of the fires are under investigation.