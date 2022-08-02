Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (CNN) - Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning.
Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains.
Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain.
It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman.
Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
This is the second time someone has been found dead on North Mountain in two weeks.
On July 26, officers found a woman unresponsive on the opposite side of the mountain, and she died at the scene.
Police say she did not have injuries but was “beyond resuscitation efforts.”