Millions of Americans continue suffering from long Covid

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Millions of Americans are out of work due to ongoing symptoms such as fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, heart palpitations, depression, insomnia and headache - all related to long Covid.

Long Covid could also cause symptoms to come and go and new symptoms may arise.

The Biden Administration has taken some steps to protect workers by issuing guidance that makes it clear that long Covid can be a disability and relevant laws would apply.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, employers are required to provide accommodations to workers with disabilities unless doing so presents an undue burden.

Accomodations could include flexibility on where someone works, extended leave, or a new role.