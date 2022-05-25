Local lawmakers react to Uvalde, Texas school shooting

As the grieving process continues throughout the country, local leaders demand more action be taken and wonder why it hasn't come quicker - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the nation continues to process this horrific shooting, local lawmakers are voicing their concerns.

Some local leaders say they're actively trying to come up with solutions to tackle school shootings, but some wonder why more hasn't already been done.

Arizona Senator Rebecca Rios, upset at what she calls the inaction on mass shootings from all levels of government.

As families continue grieving over the now 19 children and two teachers killed in their classroom.

Rios placed an emphasis on using the word 'stolen' as opposed to taken lives.

“To make sure blame doesn’t get misplaced, 19 lives were stolen because of 50 U.S senators and archaic senate procedure rules, and because of state legislature just like ours,” Rios said.

The Arizona House Democrats, also releasing a statement on the tragedy.

Assistant democratic leader Jennifer Longdon saying, "when you send a child off to school or a loved one off to the grocery store, you should expect them to come home. That is no longer the case in our country, and that's not a status quo anyone should accept."

Local state representative Tim Dunn also offering his condolences.

“You know it is heart wrenching to watch that because you know we have so many schools in our Yuma area that are, that would look just like that small school, and it’s just, my heart goes out to them,” Dunn said.

In California, U.S senator Alex Padilla reacted with frustration saying "inaction is also a choice. I choose to take action we cannot sit idly by and watch children in America die to gun violence.”