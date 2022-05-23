Man wanted in killing of Racine mom arrested in Chicago

By WISN Staff

Click here for updates on this story

RACINE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A man wanted in the killing of a Racine woman last month was arrested Sunday morning in Chicago.

Terry Jackson is accused of assaulting two women in February with a claw hammer.

Then, last month, he was suspected of returning to Racine and entering the home of one of the previous victims, Brittany Booker, and assaulting her with her children present.

Jackson was then accused of taking her from the home and into her vehicle.

She was later found dead in the vehicle by Racine police with a single gunshot wound to her head.

Booker was a mother of six children.

The search for Jackson spanned five states: Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Texas, and Arizona before returning to Chicago.

Upon making contact at a residence, Jackson was seen in a window of the home with a firearm.

Following a brief standoff and negotiations Jackson surrendered without incident Sunday morning to members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force-Chicago Office.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

“This was a particularly violent criminal. Only through cooperation without partner agencies and the diligent work of our Fugitive Task Force, he is now off of the street,” U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Anna Ruzinski said in a news release.

WISN 12’s Courtney Sisk spoke with Booker’s father Sunday who said Jackson’s arrest is a sigh of relief.

“How has the past month been not knowing where he is?” Sisk asked.

“Rough, very rough because, like I said, I don’t know if he would come after me or after my family or after her family. Who knows what’s off limits you know what I mean?” Leonard Larry said.

This case stemmed from a domestic violence relationship.

Investigators said Booker was trying to help her friend get out of an abusive relationship.

That’s when they say Jackson attacked both of them with a hammer in February.

In April investigators said Jackson returned to Racine where he allegedly broke into Booker’s home, assaulted her in front of her children, threw her in a car and drove off. Police said he shot her in the head and left her in the car.

Her father said she lived in constant fear following the hammer attack until the day she was killed.

“My daughter would get out of that car and run into the house and lock that door,” he told WISN 12. “We were in the grocery store, I walked away for a few minutes, she turned around ‘Dad, dad, dad, dad,’ I’m like, ‘Baby, what’s up?’ She was scared.”

He wishes police would have done more after the first attack to prevent her death.

If you or anyone you know is involved in an abusive situation, you can call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 800-799-7233.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.