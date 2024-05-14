Skip to Content
Yuma County

Crossroads Mission accepting cold treat donations

today at 2:12 PM
Published 3:37 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit organization is "cooling down" children in need during the summer months.

Crossroads Mission is accepting donations of popsicles, ice cream, or any other cold treat for kids that are staying at its family shelter.

The Mission's public affairs director said between 40 and 50 kids are currently receiving assistance.

"You can donate the ice cream anytime you want just drop it off at the kitchen or at the warehouse we are open 24 hours a day and or if you have a lot that you would like we will pick up," said Barbara Rochester, Crossroads Mission Public Affairs Director.

Donations will be accepted all summer long.

Crossroads Mission is located on the corner of Arizona Avenue and 10th Street.

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

