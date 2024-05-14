Accurate Automotive Attention earns top shop award

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local auto shop received a prestigious recognition on Tuesday in Yuma.

Accurate Automotive Attention earned the AAA Top Shop award.

The family-owned business was selected from more than 400 auto shops across seven states.

Co-owner Russell McCloud said this milestone was possible thanks to the company founder's philosophy.

"Men and women that we have working with us, they do a good job, work hard, and they carry on the principles our father founder of the company back in 1969 so we're blessed to have a great staff just do a great job and customer satisfaction is always on top of mind," said Russell McCloud, Accurate Automotive Attention co-owner.

This is the sixth Top Shop award Accurate Automotive has received in almost 20 years.