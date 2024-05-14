Skip to Content
Yuma County

Accurate Automotive Attention earns top shop award

By
today at 2:12 PM
Published 3:51 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local auto shop received a prestigious recognition on Tuesday in Yuma.

Accurate Automotive Attention earned the AAA Top Shop award.

The family-owned business was selected from more than 400 auto shops across seven states.

Co-owner Russell McCloud said this milestone was possible thanks to the company founder's philosophy.

"Men and women that we have working with us, they do a good job, work hard, and they carry on the principles our father founder of the company back in 1969 so we're blessed to have a great staff just do a great job and customer satisfaction is always on top of mind," said Russell McCloud, Accurate Automotive Attention co-owner.

This is the sixth Top Shop award Accurate Automotive has received in almost 20 years.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content