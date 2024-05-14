Nominate young leaders for Yuma Sun’s 20 Under 40 Award

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Nominate an outstanding young professional for this year's "20 under 40 Award."

For the fifth year, the Yuma Sun is putting on this special event that recognizes young leaders in our community who are achieving greatness in their careers, professions, or personal lives.

You can nominate anyone who gives back to our community, exhibits leadership qualities, or serves as a role model for our town.

"We want people to know what it is they do, and what impact they have on this community, and we want to make sure that they stay here in this community, and keep doing what they're doing, and get going and rise up to even higher levels," said Stephanie Daniels, Events Manager and Marketing Executive at the Yuma Sun.

The deadline for nominations is May 31.

To submit your nomination, click here.