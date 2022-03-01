Trumps file appeal in New York attorney general investigation

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Former President Donald Trump, along with his daughter Ivanka and son Donald Junior are appealing an order requiring them to sit for depositions.

A judge ordered them to be deposed last month in a New York State Attorney General's Office investigation into the Trump Organization's finances.

They are supposed to appear for those depositions next Thursday.

The trio is expected to file a request seeking a stay or a delay of the deadline to give them more time to argue the merits of the case.