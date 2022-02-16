Former U.S. Rep. Giffords hospitalized with appendicitis, Sen. Kelly heads back to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords has checked into a hospital with appendicitis today.

Sen. Mark Kelly makes his way to Tucson, Ariz. to be with Giffords during this time.

“Congresswoman Giffords checked into the hospital Tuesday and is currently being treated for appendicitis. Senator Kelly has headed home to Tucson to be with her. We're all wishing her a speedy and thorough recovery,” said Jacob Peters, Sen. Kelly Spokesperson.