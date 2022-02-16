Skip to Content
today at 9:41 AM
Published 9:52 AM

Former U.S. Rep. Giffords hospitalized with appendicitis, Sen. Kelly heads back to Tucson

Captain Mark Kelly

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords has checked into a hospital with appendicitis today.

Sen. Mark Kelly makes his way to Tucson, Ariz. to be with Giffords during this time.

“Congresswoman Giffords checked into the hospital Tuesday and is currently being treated for appendicitis. Senator Kelly has headed home to Tucson to be with her. We're all wishing her a speedy and thorough recovery,” said Jacob Peters, Sen. Kelly Spokesperson.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and joined KYMA in January 2022.
She graduated from the University of Arizona in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and a minor in information science. In her free time she’s with her two huskies, Chemino and Roma. Jacqueline is excited to begin her journalism career in her hometown. Contact Jacqueline at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

