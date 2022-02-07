ADHS: New study shows frequent mask use related with lowered risk of contracting COVID-19

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — According to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, using a face mask and having your COVID-19 vaccinations is vital for reducing the chance of testing positive.

When worn properly, face masks and respirators are effective at filtrating "virus-sized" particles amongst laboratory surroundings.

This new study tested for effectiveness at averting COVID-19 infections based on a random selected group of California residents who tested for COVID-19 in 2021.

The results from the CDC show how repeated mask use in public indoor settings was related with smaller odds of testing positive for COVID-19:

Those who wore cloth masks were 56% less likely to test positive.

Those who wore surgical masks were 66% less likely to test positive.

Those who wore N95 or KN95 respirators were 83% less likely to test positive.

ADHS strongly encourages you to mask up as part of your COVID-19 precautions, along with maintaining physical distance, washing your hands thoroughly and often staying home if you are sick and getting tested if you have symptoms or at least five days after being exposed.

ADHS has information on various types of masks and the advantages of each at azhealth.gov/Masks.