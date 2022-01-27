NEW DETAILS: Suspect who set Calexico store on fire identified

Man set burgularized and set Calexico fashion store on fire - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department has identified the man accused of burglarizing a fashion store and setting it on fire.

The man has been identified as 26-year-old Angel Daniel Carrillo. He appeared remotely at the Imperial County Superior Court House on Wednesday.

He is being charged with a felony for committing arson.

Angel Daniel Carrillo is being accused of breaking into Lindas Fashion and setting it on fire in downtown Calexico.

Carrillo is being held at the Imperial County Jail and a special needs hearing is set for February 2.

The Calexico Police Department says it tried to raise the bail-in court higher than $55,000, however, the court denied it.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have an update on the Evening Edition at 5 p.m. MST.