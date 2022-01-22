Show-N-Shine car event helps raise money for Yuma Cancer Resource Center

The New Class Car Club held the event for the second time, and this year they helped out local cancer patients in the process - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Car enthusiasts came together at Texas Roadhouse in Yuma earlier today, all in the name of cancer research.

The Show-N-Shine car show, put on by the New Class Car Club, brought together all kinds of cars, bikes, and even golf carts to show off. This is the second year the event has been held. All proceeds from the event went toward the Yuma Cancer Resource Center. The club's vice president Frank Gonzalez says that the turnout they got was great to see.

“I mean it’s a great response for us, I think we got over, close to 100 cars and entries, so for us it means that a lot of people are willing to help,” Gonzalez said.

This is the second time the club has done the event, and they plan on making it an annual show.