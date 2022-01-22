Hunter’s Army holds event to raise funds for pediatric cancer patients

The event brought together music, games, food, and even a silent auction together all to help those suffering from pediatric cancer - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saturday morning over at the FTS Automotive center, Hunter’s Army hosted an event to raise money for pediatric cancer patients and their families. First responders such as the Yuma Fire Department and Cocopah Police Department attended. There was also food and a silent auction to earn funds for the organization.

Hunter's Army founder and director Andrea Priest says that seeing people come out for the event was indicative of how Yuma's community will come together for important causes.

“I think this is a testimony to the Yuma Community, I always tell people 'we love heart,' so we take care of each other when someone’s in need," Priest said.

If you couldn’t make it out the event, you can still help by making a donation to Hunter’s Army by going to their donation page here.