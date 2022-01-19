Local shoppers react to Bed, Bath, And Beyond store closing

The store has been in Yuma since 2005, but will soon be closing its doors for good along with 36 other stores throughout the country - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bed, Bath & Beyond in Yuma will be closing its doors soon and local customers will eventually have to look elsewhere for their home items.

The Yuma location, along with 36 other stores across the country, will shut their doors permanently by the end of February. Yuma resident Karen Ohlde said that she just found about about the closure, and that both her and he husband were upset to find out.

“I was sad, we drove by Sunday and I go ‘David the store’s closing," Ohlde said.

Disappointment was the general reaction as people found out the store at the Las Pamillas won’t be around for much longer.

The store first opened in 2005. It’s part of a first wave of store closures for the company, with even more are expected soon.

Those making the cut will be getting remodeled but as for Yuma, giant red signs for liquidation sales were posted all over the front of the store.

Locals coming in to take advantage of the deals, like Somerton resident Richard Vucksan, expressed the impact of the closure.

“It’s really sad to see another business leaving Yuma, we have enough vacant buildings, it’s sad, plus the fact that people are going to be without a job,” Vucksan said.

As of right now there is no exact date for when the store will close for good, but employees told us the current estimate is for late February.