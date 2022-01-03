Remain in Mexico policy implemented in San Diego county

Previously banned policy is now back in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On January 3, the Biden administration restarted the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as the 'Remain in Mexico' program, in San Diego.

The MPP has migrants stay in Mexico while waiting for their asylum claims, which is a program originally implemented by the Trump administration.

Without the MPP, asylum seekers and their families were allowed to stay in the United States while they waited for their court dates for what could possibly take months or even years.

In June 2021, the Biden administration ended the Remain in Mexico program, but it was later reinstated after a federal court ruled the program was not terminated with the proper procedures.

Many were for the implementation, but others found the program to be "unjust."

“Reimplementation of this expanded Remain in Mexico program in San Diego will needlessly subject many more people seeking asylum to trauma, suffering and due process violations," says the ACLU Foundation of San Diego and Imperial Counties. “The same harms that were well documented under its previous implementation will continue unless Remain in Mexico is brought to a complete end.”