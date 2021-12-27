Unruly passengers could lose TSA pre-check credentials

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Air travelers who create issues while aboard planes can lose their TSA pre-check credentials.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson summed it up saying "if you act out of line, you will wait in line."

According to the TSA more than 10 million Americans have pre-check credentials that allow them to bypass certain security measures, but as the FAA points out, TSA pre-check is a privilege, not a right.

There were about 5,800 complaints of unruly behavior by airline passengers in 2021, most were related to mask rules.

The TSA and FAA plan to share information about the incidents to clip the wings of air travelers who have behavior issues.