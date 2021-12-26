Driver knocks out power for hundreds of locals Christmas Day after crashing into electrical pole

Officers have reason to believe the driver may have been drinking

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A driver left several hundred Yumans without power early Christmas morning after ramming his truck into an Arizona Public Service (APS) power pole.

Yuma police say it began just after 3 a.m. Saturday when they heard of a car crashing into a pole. Officers arriving at the area of Avenue C and 26th Street found a blue Chevy truck struck in the post.

This power outage led police to close Avenue C between 24th Street and 28th Street while APS makes repairs. According to Lieutenant Robert Wright, repairs took about 13 hours.

The Yuma Police Department arrested and booked the motorist into the Yuma County Detention Center on multiple charges. Officers have reason to believe alcohol is a factor.

Anyone with any information about this case, please call the YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.