Local businesses wrap up their holiday sales season

Following a year that forced businesses to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and even supply chain issues, the end of the holiday season marks a win for those in our area - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The holiday shopping season is officially coming to an end, and local businesses in Yuma have been welcoming the rush that comes with the busiest season of the year. Local businesses like The Concept Shop in Yuma have seen plenty of sales recently. One of the store's employees, Ninel Renteria, says she's happy with how people have supported them.

“It’s been very busy, we appreciate all the local love that we’ve gotten from everyone from Yuma,” Renteria said.

Renteria says that this year has been a bit more special, because part of the shop’s inventory is from other local small businesses. Meaning that if they do well, others are also doing well.

“It’s amazing to see people grow, and like we see that like their sales and everything have been going up because of the holidays,” Renteria said.

Houston’s Yuma Furniture was also open for last minute shoppers on Friday. The store says it actually had a busier holiday season than in previous years. The increase in sales is something that Daniel Romero, a Houston's employee, was grateful to see.

“Not only do we have inventory, we have a great team set up, so everything comes and energizes together to pretty much have a killer year, even though I mean, you’ve seen the news and everything, it’s been pretty bad, fortunately we’ve been holding up,” Romero said.

With great sales after the holidays, these businesses should be heading into the new year with plenty of momentum.