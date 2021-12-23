Federal pandemic rental aid helped over two-million households

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - More than 2.5 million Americans struggling with paying rent have gotten help from the government's rental assistance program.

It all started a year ago when congress approved billions of dollars in Covid-19 pandemic assistance.

About 80% of the first portion of the money will be spent by the end of the year, but though the program has been successful, not all who need help have received it.

According to an analysis by the National Equity Atlas, roughly 4.7 million households were behind on their rent in October.

Those households could be eligible for the assistance if they are experiencing financial hardship because of the pandemic; if they have an income below 80% of their area median income; if they can show a risk of experiencing homelessness; or are qualified for unemployment.