Navy to start discharging sailors who refuse vaccine

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The U.S. Navy will start discharging troops who do not get vaccinated against Covid-19, with the separation from the service taking place as soon as possible.

Sailors who previously refused to get vaccinated but have since changed their minds will be able to remain in uniform.

According to last week's information, the Navy had just over 5,700 sailors who haven't been vaccinated and roughly half of them are asking for an exemption due to religious beliefs.

The Navy says no one will be discharged while these requests are pending.

Meanwhile, the Army's deadline for vaccinations has also passed and the majority of the force is either fully or partially vaccinated.