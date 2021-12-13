Indoor mask mandate to resume in California Wednesday

Mask requirement will extend to those vaccinated and unvaccinated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Californians should prepare to mask up again when they step inside. A statewide indoor mask mandate goes back into effect on Wednesday.

The Newsom administration ordered the return to indoor masking after the state's per capita rate for new coronavirus cases shout up 47% over the past two weeks.

California will also tighten restrictions on the unvaccinated at large indoor events. Those without their shots who want to attend concerts or sporting events with more than 1,000 people, will have to test negative for COVID-19 within one or two days, depending on the type of test.

The state also recommends travelers who visit, or return to, California, get tested within five-days of their arrival.