Local children asked to fit their entire world into a trash bag

A local business is asking the public for donations of suitcases for area foster children

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's the harshest of realities, in a moment's notice children are asked to put their belongings into a bag. The child is being removed from the home, they're confused, scared, and angry.

In most cases, children don't own luggage, so they have to put their belongings in a trash bag, pillowcase, or their own backpacks.

Accurate Automotive Attention owner Russell McCloud decided that he wanted to help make the transition easier by calling on the public for donations of suitcases.

During the month of December, Accurate Automotive Attention will be accepting suitcase donations both it's Yuma (1495 S. 3rd Avenue) and its Foothills location (12543 S. Frontage Road).

The suitcases will then be donated to the Arizona Children's Association you manage children in the foster care system.