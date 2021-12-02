Border Patrol agents pursue vehicle, discover narcotics and over $10K in cash

Chase occured in the early morning

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents were in a chase with a vehicle that ignored the agents' lights and sirens.

At about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, agents at the Andrade, California Port of Entry attempted to pull over a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle continued to drive while ignoring the agents' warnings.

A pursuit occurred on Interstate 8 as Yuma Police Department officers assisted in pursuing the vehicle through Yuma.

The vehicle was then put to a stop after being boxed in near San Luis, with the driver, Giang Van Thi Slaughter, apprehended soon after.

50-year-old Van Thi Slaughter had a previous drug-related conviction and was found to be hiding narcotics, such as meth, and more than $10,000 in cash in her vehicle.

Van Thi Slaughter was booked into the Yuma County Adult Detention Center.