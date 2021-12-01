No pay for unvaccinated National Guard members

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making clear what the consequences are of failing to comply with the military's vaccine mandate.

He warned on Tuesday that members of the National Guard who are unvaccinated will not get paid.

In a memo, Austin wrote that Pentagon funds cannot be used "for payment of duties performed under Title 32 for members of the National Guard who do not comply" with the vaccine requirement.

Title 32 refers to National Guard operations under state orders. Operations under federal orders are called Title 10, and both are paid for by the federal government.

Austin also wrote in the memo that unvaccinated members also won't be allowed to participate in training, drills and deployments.