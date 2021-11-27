Security guard dies after being shot in attempted robbery of San Francisco news crew

By Andy Rose, Melissa Alonso and Chris Boyette, CNN

A security guard on assignment for a San Francisco Bay area news crew died Saturday after being shot in an attempted robbery three days earlier, police said.

Kevin Nishita was working security on Wednesday afternoon for a news crew covering a story in downtown Oakland when someone attempted to rob the crew and Nishita was shot, according to Oakland Police.

San Francisco news station KRON4 said Nishita had been working security for one of its crews.

“We are devastated by the loss of security guard and our friend, Kevin Nishita. Our deepest sympathy goes to Kevin’s wife, his children, his family, and to all his friends and colleagues.

“This senseless loss of life is due to yet another violent criminal act in the Bay Area. We hope that offering a reward will help lead to the arrest of those responsible so they can face justice for this terrible tragedy,” KRON4’s Vice President and General Manager Jim Rose said in a statement emailed to CNN.

In a post to Twitter Saturday, Oakland Police said a $27,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case had been increased to $32,500

Oakland police also released a surveillance photo Saturday of a vehicle they believe was involved in the attempted robbery and killing of Nishita, a 2004 to 2008 Acura TL, white, 4-door, with a sunroof and no front license plate.

The San Jose Police Department said Nishita was an officer with the department from 2001-2012 and the police department in nearby Colma, California, said Nishita joined its force in 2012. He worked as a detective and field training officer before being promoted to sergeant in 2015 and he retired from the department in 2018, a statement from the Colma Police Department said.

Oakland Police said Wednesday that the guard had been taken to hospital after the shooting, which took place around midday.

It said the attack followed “an extremely violent week” and that staffing would be increased to respond to violent crime in the city.

“Last weekend, the City of Oakland was inundated with armed roving caravans who targeted dozens of businesses, including pharmacies, retail shops, and a large number of cannabis operations,” a statement from the police department said.

“Individuals within the caravans are heavily armed and have exchanged gunfire with armed security employed by some of the cannabis businesses. Individuals within the caravans also fired multiple rounds at OPD officers responding to a burglary in progress early Monday morning.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Stella Chan contributed to this report.