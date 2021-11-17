U.S. could reach debt limit by December 15th

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen now says the U.S. government could reach its debt limit by the middle of next month.

Yellen estimates the government will run out of money on December 15th, which is an extension from the previous deadline of December 3rd.

She sent a letter outlining her thoughts on the matter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday where Yellen wrote in part that the Treasury Department might not have enough resources to continue financing government operations past the middle of December.

The extended deadline gives lawmakers a bit more time to deal with the debt ceiling.

However, it's not clear how Democrats, who control congress, will move forward after Republican leaders have said they won't help raise the limit.