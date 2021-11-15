Celebrate National Recycle Day by donating to the Goodwill

By donating your old items to the Goodwill it can go towards helping someone get a new job

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's November 15th and that means it's National Recycle Day. Started in 1997, by the National Recycling Coalition.

Across the country, communities celebrate the day in their own way. The day is meant to encourage Americans to make a change for the good of all mankind.

The Goodwill of Yuma wants Americans to consider recycling their old stuff by donating it. Donated items are sold at one of the Goodwill stores.

Your old stuff will be new to someone else and the money from that sale will go to Goodwill programs. Goodwill provides hands-on workshops to assist in finding people employment.

If you have televisions or computers, Goodwill is the perfect place to donate. Goodwill has partnered with Dell to refurbish old computers and wipe any existing data from their hard drives.